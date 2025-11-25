EODMU-11 Conducts an Torpedo Recovery Scenario Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 simulates rendering a torpedo inert during a training event on Silver Strand Training Complex, in Coronado, California, Nov. 24, 2025. EODMU 11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)