An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 carries equipment after simulating rendering a torpedo inert during a training event on Silver Strand Training Complex, in Coronado, California, Nov. 24, 2025. EODMU 11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9410140
|VIRIN:
|251125-N-VX022-1053
|Resolution:
|6548x3683
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU-11 Conducts an Torpedo Recovery Scenario Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.