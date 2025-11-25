Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Chef Robert Irvine Visit Allied Partners and Soldiers for Thanksgiving in Romania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa and Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, leads a physical training session with Soldiers using weights and calisthenics, Nov. 24, 2025, at U.S Army Garrison Black Sea on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania. Soldiers forward deployed in Romania demonstrated steadfast readiness and commitment over the Thanksgiving holiday as they continue to support U.S. and NATO objectives. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)