Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command holds a Cake Cutting Ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s 250th Birthday

251014-O-NJ594-1206, October 10, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Petty Officer First Class Jacqueline Holman, a preventive medicine technician with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), cuts the cake with Capt. Darryl Arfsten, Commander, NMCFHPC, on the NMCFHPC quarterdeck, at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, in Virginia. Per tradition, the youngest and oldest sailors cut the cake together. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)