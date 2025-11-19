Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command holds a Cake Cutting Ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s 250th Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command holds a Cake Cutting Ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s 250th Birthday

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    251014-O-NJ594-1206, October 10, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Petty Officer First Class Jacqueline Holman, a preventive medicine technician with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC), cuts the cake with Capt. Darryl Arfsten, Commander, NMCFHPC, on the NMCFHPC quarterdeck, at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, in Virginia. Per tradition, the youngest and oldest sailors cut the cake together. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

