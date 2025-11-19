Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command holds a Cake Cutting Ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s 250th Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    251014-O-NJ594-1201, October 10, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) holds a cake cutting ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, on the NMCFHPC quarterdeck, at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, in Virginia. On Oct. 13, 1775, a resolution of the Continental Congress established what is now the United States Navy with “a swift sailing vessel, to carry ten carriage guns, and a proportional number of swivels, with eighty men, be fitted, with all possible dispatch, for a cruise of three months….” After the American War of Independence, the U.S. Constitution empowered the new Congress “to provide and maintain a navy.” Acting on this authority, Congress established the Department of the Navy on Apr. 30, 1798. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Navy Medicine
    NMFL
    NMCFHPC
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command
    Navy
    Traditions
    Cake Cutting
    Navy Preventive Medicine

