Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command holds a Cake Cutting Ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s 250th Birthday

251014-O-NJ594-1201, October 10, 2025, Portsmouth, Va. -- Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command (NMCFHPC) holds a cake cutting ceremony for the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday, on the NMCFHPC quarterdeck, at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, in Virginia. On Oct. 13, 1775, a resolution of the Continental Congress established what is now the United States Navy with “a swift sailing vessel, to carry ten carriage guns, and a proportional number of swivels, with eighty men, be fitted, with all possible dispatch, for a cruise of three months….” After the American War of Independence, the U.S. Constitution empowered the new Congress “to provide and maintain a navy.” Acting on this authority, Congress established the Department of the Navy on Apr. 30, 1798. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)