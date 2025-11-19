Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE VISITS PSA SEMBAWANG [Image 3 of 7]

    US AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE VISITS PSA SEMBAWANG

    SINGAPORE

    11.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Vazquez 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Nov. 24, 2025) Capt. Silas Bouyer, Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC), right, shakes hands with the Honorable Anjani Sinha, United States Ambassador to Singapore, during a scheduled trip to Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 24, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in Naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph C. Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 9408818
    VIRIN: 251123-N-AZ382-2400
    Resolution: 6804x4718
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE VISITS PSA SEMBAWANG [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

