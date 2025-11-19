NMRTC Camp Pendleton holds monthly awards ceremony.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton held an awards ceremony on Nov. 20, 2025, in the hospital Wings of Hope. At the conclusion of the event, leaders and award recipients gathered for a group photograph. Chief Petty Officer Henson Chiong, acting command master chief for Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha; Cdr. Heather Purcell-Mullins, acting executive officer for EMF 150 Alpha; Capt. Cheri Smiley, acting commanding officer of EMF 150 Alpha; Evangeline Mindoro, receiving her 15-year length of service pin; Arlan Hernandez, receiving his 30-year length of service pin; Petty Officer 2nd Class Edreck Manabat, receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition for his superior performance as the leading petty officer for the NHCP management information department; Petty Officer 1st Class John Carlo Guevarra, receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal in recognition of his superior performance as the leading petty officer for the dental and sterilization department at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit, Sasebo, Japan; Capt. Virginia Damin, commander of NMRTC Camp Pendleton and director of NHCP; Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Lozada, acting command master chief for NMRTC Camp Pendleton and NHCP; and Capt. Michael Barry, executive officer for NMRTC Camp Pendleton and NHCP.