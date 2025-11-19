Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Necita Jennifer Aldan and Capt. Meghan Gill, medical providers assigned to the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron, support Mosaic Tiger 26-1 as they stand outside the medical tent at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. Medical personnel are critical to protecting the force and sustaining operations in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)