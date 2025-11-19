U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Necita Jennifer Aldan and Capt. Meghan Gill, medical providers assigned to the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron, support Mosaic Tiger 26-1 as they stand outside the medical tent at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. Medical personnel are critical to protecting the force and sustaining operations in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9407872
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-NP794-3956
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.23 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.