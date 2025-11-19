Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Garret Moran, an airfield operations flight commander in the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron, supports exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. Airfield operations and weather teams work together to maintain safe and continuous flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)