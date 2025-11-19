Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    23rd Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron poses for a photo near a light-weight tactical vehicle during Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. These tactical vehicles enable security forces to patrol difficult terrain efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

