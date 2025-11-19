A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron poses for a photo near a light-weight tactical vehicle during Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. These tactical vehicles enable security forces to patrol difficult terrain efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9407868
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-NP794-6874
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.