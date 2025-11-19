Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Terry, an airfield management operations supervisor in the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron, supports Mosaic Tiger 26-1 while posing for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. Airfield management personnel ensured safe and efficient airfield operations throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)