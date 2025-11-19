U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christian Terry, an airfield management operations supervisor in the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron, supports Mosaic Tiger 26-1 while posing for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. Airfield management personnel ensured safe and efficient airfield operations throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|11.20.2025
|11.24.2025 16:46
|9407866
|251120-F-NP794-9596
|8256x5504
|5.48 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|4
|0
This work, Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.