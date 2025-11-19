Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Henry, a fire team member in the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron, supports Mosaic Tiger 26-1 as he awaits patrol orders at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. Defenders safeguard the installation by preparing for rapid response to simulated threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)