U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Henry, a fire team member in the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron, supports Mosaic Tiger 26-1 as he awaits patrol orders at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. Defenders safeguard the installation by preparing for rapid response to simulated threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9407865
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-NP794-5564
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.