Faces of Mosaic Tiger 26-1

U.S. Air Force Capt. Luke Thomas, the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron defense force commander, observes a site survey during exercise Mosaic Tiger 26-1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 18, 2025. Site surveys help leaders assess damage, security needs and operational impacts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)
