    USAFA Men's Basketball vs Miami University 2025 [Image 18 of 18]

    USAFA Men's Basketball vs Miami University 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Eli Robinson dribbles the ball during a game against Miami University on Nov. 15, 2025 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Miami University 61-76. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 12:08
    Photo ID: 9406995
    VIRIN: 251115-F-HI801-1083
    Resolution: 5506x3671
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, USAFA Men's Basketball vs Miami University 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Athletics
    Colorado Springs
    Air Force
    Basketball
    Air Force Academy
    Falcons

