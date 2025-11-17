USAFA Men's Basketball vs Miami University 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Kam Sanders attempts to dunk the ball during a game against Miami University on Nov. 15, 2025 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force fell to Miami University 61-76. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)