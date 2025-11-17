USAFA Women's Basketball vs Manhattan 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Milahnie Perry dribbles the ball during a game against Manhattan University on Nov. 15, 2025 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force easily rolled past Manhattan with a final score of 67-54. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)