USAFA Women's Basketball vs Manhattan 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force’s Milahnie Perry dribbles the ball during a game against Manhattan University on Nov. 15, 2025 at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Air Force easily rolled past Manhattan with a final score of 67-54. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)
