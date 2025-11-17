C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2025. The C-17 performs a variety of tactical and strategic missions including cargo and troop delivery and airdrop operations. Such long-range aircraft capabilities enable U.S. and coalition partners to move tons of required materiel and personnel in support of combat and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)