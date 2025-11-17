A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft takes off within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 22, 2025. The C-17 performs a variety of tactical and strategic missions including cargo and troop delivery and airdrop operations. Such long-range aircraft capabilities enable U.S. and coalition partners to move tons of required materiel and personnel in support of combat and humanitarian operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 04:21
|Photo ID:
|9406428
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-ZJ473-9001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flies over CENTOM AOR, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.