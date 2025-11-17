Wolf Pack sparks smart choices for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the fire dog, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire dog, greets kids during Fire Prevention Week at Chi-Gok Elementary School, Republic of Korea, Sep. 29, 2025. Engagements with the public allow firefighters an open forum to discuss fire prevention tactics and procedures while putting names to faces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)