U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicolas Rose, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter and logistics officer, poses for a photo with a student at Chi-Gok Elementary School, Republic of Korea, Sep. 29, 2025. The goal of these events is to reinforce knowledge of Fire Prevention procedures in a fun and engaging manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9406217
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-JJ878-1358
|Resolution:
|5380x3580
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolf Pack sparks smart choices for Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.