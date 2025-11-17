Wolf Pack sparks smart choices for Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicolas Rose, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter and logistics officer, poses for a photo with a student at Chi-Gok Elementary School, Republic of Korea, Sep. 29, 2025. The goal of these events is to reinforce knowledge of Fire Prevention procedures in a fun and engaging manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)