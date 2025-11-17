82nd ADSB Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader During Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers, families, and distinguished guests gathered as Command Sgt. Maj. Jamel C. Fulks relinquished responsibility of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Carla R. Stancil during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the brigade’s commitment to readiness and the enduring legacy of its senior enlisted leadership. Under clear skies and the backdrop of the iconic All American Division, the event honored CSM Fulks’ service and welcomed CSM Stancil as she assumed responsibility for the brigade’s paratroopers.