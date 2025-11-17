Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ADSB Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader During Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 59 of 59]

    82nd ADSB Welcomes New Senior Enlisted Leader During Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers, families, and distinguished guests gathered as Command Sgt. Maj. Jamel C. Fulks relinquished responsibility of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Carla R. Stancil during a Change of Responsibility ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2025. The ceremony highlighted the brigade’s commitment to readiness and the enduring legacy of its senior enlisted leadership. Under clear skies and the backdrop of the iconic All American Division, the event honored CSM Fulks’ service and welcomed CSM Stancil as she assumed responsibility for the brigade’s paratroopers.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 20:53
