    USS CHOSIN FLIGHT OPS [Image 1 of 3]

    USS CHOSIN FLIGHT OPS

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Brennan 

    USS Chosin

    251115-N-PG333-5657 (November 15, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin (CG 65) conduct flight operations with an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, Nov. 15, 2025. Chosin is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Brennan).

