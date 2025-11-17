AKOM members deliver supplies to Napakiak during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Organized Militia personnel, assigned to Task Force Bethel, conduct post-storm recovery efforts for Operation Halong Response at Napakiak, Alaska, Nov. 20, 2025. The Alaska Organized Militia, which includes the Alaska Air and Army National Guard, Alaska Naval Militia and Alaska State Defense Force, continues coordinated response operations in support of the State Emergency Operations Center following Typhoon Halong. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Robles)