Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) sails alongside Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kashima-class cadet training ship JS Kashima (TV-3508) and Hatakaze-class guided-missile destroyer JS Shimakaze (TV-3521) in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 18, 2025. Jack H. Lucas is underway conducting operations with Kashima and Shimakaze, enhancing interoperability between allies and partners and demonstrating a bilateral commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cory Cuskaden)