Soldiers, families and civilians gathered Nov. 21 at Fort Polk, La., for the annual Toy Drive Ruck March. Participants completed a three-mile ruck and donated toys at the Home of Heroes Headquarters. The collected toys will be available free of charge for Soldiers and their families to gift their children for Christmas. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9403288
|VIRIN:
|251121-A-GH690-8028
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|860.05 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Toy Drive Ruck March 2025 [Image 22 of 22], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS