Toy Drive Ruck March 2025

Soldiers, families and civilians gathered Nov. 21 at Fort Polk, La., for the annual Toy Drive Ruck March. Participants completed a three-mile ruck and donated toys at the Home of Heroes Headquarters. The collected toys will be available free of charge for Soldiers and their families to gift their children for Christmas. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)