    Toy Drive Ruck March 2025 [Image 15 of 22]

    Toy Drive Ruck March 2025

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne  

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers, families and civilians gathered Nov. 21 at Fort Polk, La., for the annual Toy Drive Ruck March. Participants completed a three-mile ruck and donated toys at the Home of Heroes Headquarters. The collected toys will be available free of charge for Soldiers and their families to gift their children for Christmas. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 11:52
    Photo ID: 9403283
    VIRIN: 251121-A-GH690-8877
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 847.62 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Toy Drive Ruck March 2025 [Image 22 of 22], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

