    30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best

    GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Lacourse (right), assigned to 30th Medical Brigade, stands with Col. Nate Forrester, commander of the 30th Medical Brigade, after receiving his Army Achievement Medal during the 30th Medical Brigade Best of the Best Competition near Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Nov. 21, 2025. The award highlights his strong performance throughout the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)

