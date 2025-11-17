86th AES strengthens NATO medical readiness during mock evaluation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine Medical Evaluation Course students and instructors, 86th Aeromedical Squadron Airmen, 16th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Airmen, pose for a group photo after a mock medical evaluation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025. The mock evaluation allowed MEDEVAL students from 11 nations to observe how a fully configured aeromedical evacuation mission would be prepared, staffed and assessed during a real-world NATO operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)