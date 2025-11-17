Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES strengthens NATO medical readiness during mock evaluation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine Medical Evaluation Course students and instructors, 86th Aeromedical Squadron Airmen, 16th Sustainment Brigade Soldiers and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Airmen, pose for a group photo after a mock medical evaluation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025. The mock evaluation allowed MEDEVAL students from 11 nations to observe how a fully configured aeromedical evacuation mission would be prepared, staffed and assessed during a real-world NATO operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

