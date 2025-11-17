Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86th AES strengthens NATO medical readiness during mock evaluation [Image 5 of 6]

    86th AES strengthens NATO medical readiness during mock evaluation

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michelle Wyche, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, thanks Hungarian Armed Forces Lt. Eva Damasdi, NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine Medical Evaluation Course director, for her work in setting up a mock evaluation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025. The 86th AES prepared the entire training environment, allowing the course’s five-day program to conclude with a realistic mock evaluation on the C-130H Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 10:00
    Photo ID: 9402908
    VIRIN: 251120-F-EV810-1405
    Resolution: 5019x3339
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Medical Evaluation
    86th Airlift Wing
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    NATO
    Interoperability

