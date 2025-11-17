U.S. Air Force Col. Michelle Wyche, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, thanks Hungarian Armed Forces Lt. Eva Damasdi, NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine Medical Evaluation Course director, for her work in setting up a mock evaluation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 20, 2025. The 86th AES prepared the entire training environment, allowing the course’s five-day program to conclude with a realistic mock evaluation on the C-130H Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 10:00
|Photo ID:
|9402908
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-EV810-1405
|Resolution:
|5019x3339
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th AES strengthens NATO medical readiness during mock evaluation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
86th AES strengthens NATO medical readiness during mock evaluation
No keywords found.