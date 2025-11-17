Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 8 of 8]

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off to Osan Air Base from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. Kunsan Air Base Airmen are dedicated to this Super Squadron Test, Phase 2, constantly innovating and adapting to ensure they are always ready to defend the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 03:27
    Photo ID: 9402485
    VIRIN: 251121-F-DP685-1703
    Location: KR
