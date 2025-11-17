Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron departs to Osan Air Base as part of Super Squadron Phase 2 from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The 8th Fighter Wing will continue to defend the base, accept follow on force and take the fight north honoring the Wolf Pack heritage and rich history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)