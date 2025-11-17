Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 6 of 8]

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off to Osan Air Base to participate in the Super Squadron Phase 2 test from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. With the movement of 8th Fighter Wing’s F-16s from Kunsan AB to Osan AB during the test, the 8th FW will continue to operate as a primary exercise and rotational force bed-down location for U.S. air component forces in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 03:27
    Photo ID: 9402483
    VIRIN: 251121-F-DP685-1174
    Resolution: 5892x3692
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

