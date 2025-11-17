A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off to Osan Air Base to participate in the Super Squadron Phase 2 test from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. With the movement of 8th Fighter Wing’s F-16s from Kunsan AB to Osan AB during the test, the 8th FW will continue to operate as a primary exercise and rotational force bed-down location for U.S. air component forces in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9402483
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-DP685-1174
|Resolution:
|5892x3692
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joshua DeGuzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.