Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off to Osan Air Base from Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The 8th Fighter Wing will continue to defend the base, accept follow-on force and take the fight north honoring the Wolf Pack heritage and rich history. (U.S. Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)