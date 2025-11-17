Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 3 of 8]

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron perform a low altitude aerial maneuver before departing to participate in the Super Squadron Phase 2 test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The purpose of the S2P2 test, which includes the temporary relocation of Airmen and F-16s from Kunsan to Osan AB, is to test the Air Force’s ability to increase combat force generation, readiness, and overall capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 03:27
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Osan Air Base
    F-16
    KUNSAN AIR BASE
    S2P2

