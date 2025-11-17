Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron depart for Osan Air Base for the Super Squadron Phase 2 test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. Kunsan Airmen are dedicated to this S2P2 test, constantly innovating and adapting to ensure they are always ready to defend the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)