    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 5 of 6]

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off to Osan Air Base for phase 2 of the Super Squadron test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. With the movement of 8th Fighter Wing’s F-16s from Kunsan AB to Osan AB during the S2P2 test, the 8th FW will continue to operate as a primary exercise and rotational force bed-down location for U.S. air component forces in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 03:25
    Photo ID: 9402476
    VIRIN: 251121-F-KK391-1097
    Resolution: 5792x3854
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    35th Fighter Squadron
    Phase 2
    Super Squdron Test

