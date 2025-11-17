Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off to Osan Air Base for phase 2 of the Super Squadron test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The purpose of the S2P2 test, which includes the temporary relocation of Airmen and F-16s from Kunsan to Osan AB, is to test the Air Force’s ability to increase combat force generation, readiness, and overall capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)