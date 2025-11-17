Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 3 of 6]

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35 Fighter Squadron flies toward Osan Air Base for phase 2 of the Super Squadron Test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The purpose of the S2P2 test, which includes the temporary relocation of Airmen and F-16s from Kunsan to Osan AB, is to test the Air Force’s ability to increase combat force generation, readiness, and overall capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    This work, Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    35th Fighter Squadron
    Phase 2
    Super Squdron Test

