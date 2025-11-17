Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron prepare to taxi down the runway at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. With the movement of 8th Fighter Wing’s F-16s from Kunsan AB to Osan AB during the Super Squadron Phase 2 test the 8th FW will continue to operate as a primary exercise and rotational force bed-down location for U.S. air component forces in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)