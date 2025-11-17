Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron prepare to taxi down the runway at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. With the movement of 8th Fighter Wing’s F-16s from Kunsan AB to Osan AB during the Super Squadron Phase 2 test the 8th FW will continue to operate as a primary exercise and rotational force bed-down location for U.S. air component forces in the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 03:25
|Photo ID:
|9402473
|VIRIN:
|251121-F-KK391-1036
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Giovanni Sims