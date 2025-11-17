Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2 [Image 1 of 6]

    Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.21.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Three U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron depart for the Super Squadron Phase 2 test at Osan Air Base in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The 8th Fighter Wing will continue to defend the base, accept follow-on forces and take the fight north honoring the Wolf Pack heritage and rich history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025
    Photo ID: 9402472
    VIRIN: 251121-F-KK391-1065
    Resolution: 2831x1884
    Size: 304.62 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    35th Fighter Squadron
    Phase 2
    Super Squdron Test

