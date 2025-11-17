Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

Three U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron depart for the Super Squadron Phase 2 test at Osan Air Base in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. The 8th Fighter Wing will continue to defend the base, accept follow-on forces and take the fight north honoring the Wolf Pack heritage and rich history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
