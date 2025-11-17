Pantons depart Kunsan for Super Squadron Phase 2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off to participate in the Super Squadron Phase 2 test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 21, 2025. Kunsan Air Base Airmen are dedicated to this S2P2 test, constantly innovating and adapting to ensure they are always ready to defend the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)