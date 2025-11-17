1st Marine Aircraft Wing celebrates Marine Corps' 250th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, gives a speech during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. 1st MAW celebrated 250 years of service, tradition, and commitment with a ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)