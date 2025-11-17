Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing celebrates Marine Corps' 250th birthday [Image 12 of 12]

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing celebrates Marine Corps' 250th birthday

    BUTLER OFFICERS' CLUB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, gives a speech during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. 1st MAW celebrated 250 years of service, tradition, and commitment with a ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    1st MAW
    Marine Corps Ball
    III MEF
    cake

