1st Marine Aircraft Wing celebrates Marine Corps' 250th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Hicks, inspector general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and the oldest Marine in attendance, gives a piece of cake to the youngest Marine in attendance, Staff Sgt. Casey Roybal, a Marine air-ground task force planner with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. 1st MAW celebrated 250 years of service, tradition, and commitment with a ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)