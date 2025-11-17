U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, gives a speech during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. 1st MAW celebrated 250 years of service, tradition, and commitment with a ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9402422
|VIRIN:
|251106-M-XG218-1090
|Resolution:
|5260x3507
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|BUTLER OFFICERS' CLUB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing celebrates Marine Corps' 250th birthday [Image 12 of 12], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.