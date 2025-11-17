1st Marine Aircraft Wing celebrates Marine Corps' 250th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform in the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Butler Officers’ Club, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 6, 2025. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing celebrated 250 years of service, tradition, and commitment with a ceremony and dinner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)