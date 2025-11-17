Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Child Care Care provides activities for children

    GUAM

    GUAM

    04.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Region Marianas

    GUAM (April 22, 2025) A Family Child Care provider hosts a science experiment for children in her home, April 22. The FCC program provides child care services in certified homes both on and off base by Navy-certified providers, in accordance with Navy Child and Youth Programs standards. (Courtesy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Family Child Care Program expands quality child care options to off-base providers on Guam

    Naval Base Guam
    Child Care
    FCC
    Joint Region Marianas
    Navy Child and Youth Program

