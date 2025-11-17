Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade

Community members participate in the 2025 Veterans Day Parade on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. Families and community members gathered to honor fallen service members and support veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
