Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade

U.S. Air Force Colonel Robert Arnett, left, 18th Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, participate in the 2025 Veterans Day Parade at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The parade honored the service and sacrifice of veterans while bringing military personnel, veterans and families together across Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)