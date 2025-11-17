Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Robert Arnett, left, 18th Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. William Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, participate in the 2025 Veterans Day Parade at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. The parade honored the service and sacrifice of veterans while bringing military personnel, veterans and families together across Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 00:29
    Photo ID: 9402244
    VIRIN: 251115-F-WJ150-1082
    Resolution: 5023x3342
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade
    Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade
    Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade
    Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade
    Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download