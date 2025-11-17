Honoring Our Heroes: Kadena’s 2025 Veterans Day Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force members of the Kadena Honor Guard participate in the 2025 Veterans Day Parade at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025. Families and community members gathered to honor fallen service members and support veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)