Funeral Service for Former Vice President Richard B. Cheney

Members of the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard march to their designated position ahead of the arrival of former vice president Richard B. Cheney at the Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2025. Cheney served as the 46th Vice President from 2001 to 2009 and the 17th U.S. Secretary of Defense from 1989 to 1993. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Malik Retemiah)